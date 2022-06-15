Deutsche Bank AG Has $328.36 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,698 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Lam Research worth $328,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,195,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $449.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.31.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $674.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

