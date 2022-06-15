California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CSX worth $152,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,826,000 after acquiring an additional 765,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

