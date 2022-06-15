Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of MO opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

