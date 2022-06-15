Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Invests $971,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JUST. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01.

