Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 397 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,546,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.80 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.97.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

