Bornite Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 100,000 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. United States Steel comprises 0.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 572.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 1,101,521 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $24,599,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,256,000 after buying an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

