Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Takes $14.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.1% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.