Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,650,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $287,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.