Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $273.34 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

