ETF Store Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,184 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $275.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.70 and a 200-day moving average of $347.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $273.34 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

