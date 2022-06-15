The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 409,076 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,271,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 409,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.70% of Restaurant Brands International worth $318,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 100,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $47.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

