3,793 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

