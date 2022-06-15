Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,635,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,274,533 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.96% of Sun Life Financial worth $311,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

