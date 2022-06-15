The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 211,745 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $420,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $313.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

