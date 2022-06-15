Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,871,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,171,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.22% of Abbott Laboratories worth $544,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.95 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.