The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,556,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.70% of Enbridge worth $549,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Enbridge by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.