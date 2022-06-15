The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 94,155 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,155 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Pfizer worth $631,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

