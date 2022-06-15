Autumn Glory Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average of $116.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

