Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,420 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Snap-on stock opened at $205.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $235.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.20.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

