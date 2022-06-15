15,564 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Purchased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

General Mills stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.92. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

