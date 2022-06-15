NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 716,035 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.15% of NVIDIA worth $1,072,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

