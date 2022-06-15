Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,482 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $220.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $218.94 and a 52-week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

