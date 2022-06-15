Mendel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $198.29 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

