Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

