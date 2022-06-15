767 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $282.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.14 and a 200 day moving average of $345.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.32 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

