Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 131,932 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 131,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Williams Companies comprises about 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

