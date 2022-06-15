Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,256 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $334,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

