Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $276,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,489,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

