Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.