Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,399,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.8% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,188,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,480,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,239,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $343.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.20 and its 200 day moving average is $403.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

