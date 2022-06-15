O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

