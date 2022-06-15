Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

