Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:THW opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

