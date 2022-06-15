California State Teachers Retirement System Has $111.79 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fiserv worth $111,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

