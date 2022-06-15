California State Teachers Retirement System Has $120.14 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Moody’s worth $120,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,094,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,591,000 after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Moody’s by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.58.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $256.84 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

