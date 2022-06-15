Cypress Capital Group Has $724,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.