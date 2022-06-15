Cypress Capital Group Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

