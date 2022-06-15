Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,021 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.50. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.