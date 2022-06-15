Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 5,324 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 31.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 26,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

