Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 6,529 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

