Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APXIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Shares of NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

