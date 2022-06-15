350,000 Shares in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.76% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SANB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

NASDAQ:SANB opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

