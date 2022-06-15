375,000 Shares in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.44% of Avalon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $13,832,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,850,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,222,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avalon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $6,422,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

