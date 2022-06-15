500,000 Shares in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000.

CNGLU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

