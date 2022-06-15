Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $7.01 Million in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,511,000.

LSPRU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

