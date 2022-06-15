Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
KMDA stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
