Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kamada in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMDA stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kamada by 7.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

