Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 15th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 485,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,316,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after acquiring an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

