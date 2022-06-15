Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

