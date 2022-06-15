60,363 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after buying an additional 596,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after buying an additional 1,202,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 575,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525,019 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 288,443 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

