Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Invests $1.63 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Datadog accounts for 1.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,131,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,351 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,637. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Datadog stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,711,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

